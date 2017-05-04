Category: Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Lady Scots Name New Volleyball Captains

Sports – May 4, 2017

0

Here are your Highland Park volleyball captains for 2017. From left: E.C. Stanzel, Sarah Reedy, and Scottie Wells.

Volleyball season doesn’t start until August, but Highland Park has been hard at work preparing for its upcoming 2017 campaign.

The Lady Scots announced E.C. Stanzel, Sarah Reedy, and Scottie Wells as team captains. They will be competing in exhibition matches as part of the Xtreme Volleyball League during May, and also will participate in the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on May 15 at Highlander Stadium.

Official workouts will begin for HP on Aug. 1, in accordance with UIL guidelines, with the regular season starting Aug. 8 with a home match against Red Oak.

Read more...

Scots Ready to Hit the Road for Playoffs

Sports – May 3, 2017

0

Highland Park's postseason run will start in Dripping Springs on Saturday with a game against Cedar Park. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park won’t receive a first-round bye in this year’s Texas High School Lacrosse League playoffs. The Scots also won’t be playing anywhere close to home.

Since HP finished second in the North region behind ESD, it will travel to Dripping Springs next weekend. The Scots (11-4) will face Cedar Park on May 6, with the winner taking on Houston Kinkaid the next day. A victory there would send HP back to the THSLL state tournament in suburban Houston on May 13-14.

Perhaps going on the road for postseason play is best for this year’s squad. Of the Scots’ four losses this season, three of them came at home, including a 7-6 defeat against St. Mark’s in the regular-season finale on Friday.

Read more...

HP Gymnasts Finish Strong at State Meet

Sports – May 2, 2017

0

Highland Park sophomore Adam Elahmadi placed fourth in the all-around and finished in the top 10 in all six events at the state gymnastics meet.

Highland Park finished sixth in the girls team standings and 10th in the boys team standings on Saturday at the Texas High School Gymnastics Championships in Odessa.

Tatum Meeks paced the Lady Scots by placing seventh in the all-around competition at the two-day meet. She was sixth on uneven bars, while teammate Lily Overton took seventh on floor exercise and ninth on uneven bars.

On the boys side, Adam Elahmadi paced HP with an impressive fourth-place showing in the all-around standings. He was second on rings, fourth on parallel bars, fifth on pommel horse and horizontal bar, and ninth on floor and vault.

Read more...

Reaugh Leaps Back to State Meet

Sports – May 1, 2017

0

Falyn Reaugh is headed back to the state track and field meet after winning the Class 5A Region II title in the high jump.

Falyn Reaugh will have a chance to end her high school career with a gold medal at the Class 5A state track and field meet.

The Highland Park senior won a Region II title in the high jump on Saturday in Arlington by clearing a height of 5 feet, 10 inches. She will be the favorite on May 12 in Austin after posting the best qualifying height of any athlete statewide at Saturday’s regional meets.

Reaugh narrowly missed out on a medal last spring, when she finished fourth at the state meet in Class 6A with a height of 5-6.

On the boys side, Turner Coxe posted the best finish for HP at the regional meet, placing fifth in the shot put with a distance of 48 feet, 3 inches.

Read more...

Scots Ride Winning Streak Into Playoffs

Sports – May 1, 2017

0

Highland Park's postseason run will start with a Class 5A Region II bi-district series against Marshall that opens on May 5. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park will take some momentum into the playoffs after a two-game sweep of Wylie East during the last week of the regular season.

The Scots (19-11) earned the runner-up spot in District 15-5A and will face Marshall in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II bracket. The best-of-three series will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Scotland Yard before shifting to Marshall on Saturday. Game 2 will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by a third game, if necessary.

Against the Raiders — another postseason team, by the way — HP continued its strong pitching by allowing just one run and five hits over the two games combined. The Scots won 5-1 on April 25 and 1-0 on Friday, and have surrendered just two runs during its current four-game winning streak.

Read more...

Here Are Your New Scots Football Captains

Sports – May 1, 2017

0

Introducing your HP football captains for next season (from left): James Herring, John Stephen Jones, Paxton Alexander, and Thomas Shelmire.

Introducing your HP football captains for next season (from left): James Herring, John Stephen Jones, Paxton Alexander, and Thomas Shelmire.

As he does each spring, Highland Park head coach Randy Allen has named his quartet of captains for the upcoming season.

The four captains for 2017 — all key contributors on last year’s Class 5A Division I state championship team — include James Herring, John Stephen Jones, Paxton Alexander, and Thomas Shelmire.

The Scots will wrap up spring drills with the annual Blue-Gold scrimmage on May 11. They will start the regular season on Sept. 1 with a nondistrict game at Rockwall.

Read more...

HP Boys, Girls Head to State in Golf

Sports – April 28, 2017

0

Here are your Class 5A Region II champions. With the title, Highland Park advanced to the state tournament once again.

Here are your Class 5A Region II champions. With the title, Highland Park advanced to the state tournament once again.

Highland Park will be well represented on both the boys and girls tees at the Class 5A state golf tournament next month.

The Scots easily won the Region II team title on Thursday at Rockwall Athletic Club with a two-round total of 311-301—612, which was 25 strokes better than runner-up Granbury.

HP showed depth with four players tightly bunched in the top 10, including sixth-place Turner Hosch (75-78—153), seventh-place Cash Carter (79-75—154) and Barrett Graham (77-77—154), and ninth-place Scott Roden (80-75—155).

HP held the top two spots in the team standings after the first round, but saw its “B” team ultimately finish fourth.

Read more...

DUC Earns Four Golds at State Regatta

Sports – April 28, 2017

0

Dallas United Crew won four gold medals at the state championship regatta in Austin. Congratulations to the winning rowers!

Dallas United Crew won four gold medals at the recent state championship regatta in Austin. Congratulations to the winning rowers!

Dallas United Crew, which features several athletes from the Park Cities, captured four gold medals at the Texas Rowing Championships on April 21-22 on Lady Bird Lake in Austin.

DUC glided to victory in the men’s varsity 4-plus, men’s varsity 8-plus, women’s 8-plus lightweight, and women’s 4-plus lightweight boats. The team also took home two silver medals and three bronze medals.

Gold medalists from Highland Park High School included David Slear, Drake Deuel, Ethan Cox, Eric Martin, Scott Lynn, Walt Cory, Sara Corey, Charlotte Lutz, Mimi Wellborn, Maggie Boyer, Marisa Tiscareno, Kenna Holder, Katie Hammonds, and Christina Healy.

The club will conclude its season by trying to defend its title at the Central Region Youth Championships on May 6-7 in Oklahoma City.

Read more...

Elahmadi Lifts HP Boys to State Meet

Sports – April 26, 2017

0

The Highland Park girls will join their boys counterparts at the state gymnastics meet in Odessa.

The Highland Park girls will join their boys counterparts looking for gold at the state gymnastics meet in Odessa.

Highland Park benefited from hosting its regional competition, and qualified a full team for both boys and girls to the Texas High School Gymnastics Championships on April 28-29 in Odessa.

Adam Elahmadi lifted the Scots to a runner-up regional finish by winning the all-around championship, as well as individual event titles on vault, pommel horse, rings, horizontal bar, and parallel bars. Elahmadi also was third on floor exercise, while teammate Marshall McIlyar took third on parallel bars and high bar.

On the girls side, HP placed third as a team led by sophomore Lily Overton, who finished third in the all-around and third on uneven bars and floor.

Read more...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« May 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 04

‘Stay in Touch’

April 1 - July 1
Thu 04

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Thu 04

Dance of Death at Bridwell Library

April 3 - May 20
Thu 04

The Archives at Bridwell Library

April 3 - June 30
Thu 04

Texas Modernists

April 5 - May 30