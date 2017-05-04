Volleyball season doesn’t start until August, but Highland Park has been hard at work preparing for its upcoming 2017 campaign.

The Lady Scots announced E.C. Stanzel, Sarah Reedy, and Scottie Wells as team captains. They will be competing in exhibition matches as part of the Xtreme Volleyball League during May, and also will participate in the Ronnie Marks Sports Festival on May 15 at Highlander Stadium.

Official workouts will begin for HP on Aug. 1, in accordance with UIL guidelines, with the regular season starting Aug. 8 with a home match against Red Oak.