CC Young Announces Winners of Spirit is Ageless Contest

CC Young, a senior living community near White Rock Lake, celebrated the 19th year of one of its most popular engagements, the Spirit is Ageless Art & Writing Contest.

The 2018 contest saw 189 submissions from 135 participants ranging in age from 55 to 101 years old. Art submitted will be on display in CC Young's gallery at The Point & Pavilion through April 29.

The event recognized every participating artist and awards were given to the top three winners in 19 categories, as well as two Best in Show and the Celebrating Ageless Creativity award for the most senior participant in the show.

“Each year we celebrate ageless creativity, featuring the talent and potential of all participants," said Denise Aver-Phillips, Vice President of Community Outreach at CC Young. "It was our great pleasure to showcase our community neighbors and CC Young residents on Saturday. We were thrilled to have Artist and Gallery Owner JD Miller as our featured speaker."

Top winners included:

Granddaughter’s Wedding Cross by Judith & Fred Banes

Best in Show for a CC Young Resident

Ages at Completion: 69

Cheetah by Jan Partin

Best in Show for a CC Young Point Member

Age at Completion: 67

Lean on Me by Laurieann Dygowski

Best in Show for a Dallas/Ft. Worth Community Member

Age at Completion: 65

Leta Bailey, Age 101

Celebrating Ageless Creativity Award – for the most senior participant

Age at Completion: 101

Click here for a full list of winners.