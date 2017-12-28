$11.5 Million Project Breaks Ground

Interfaith Family Services will expand services to families in crisis with the construction of two three-story buildings on the agency’s campus at Ross Avenue and Hope Street.

The 20,000-square-foot Family Empowerment Center is expected to open spring 2019.

“Everything that a mom and child needs to have a better life will be here [at] this site,” said Kimberly Williams, CEO of the Interfaith Housing Coalition, during a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 30.

“I’m excited,” said Kim Murphy, of the Junior League of Dallas. “I think it addresses a critical need.”

The adult education building will serve up to 300 parents annually and will provide them with financial and career coaching, computer work stations, and counseling.

The childcare and youth services building, for children ages newborn - 18, will serve up to 500 children annually. The building will include free childcare, after school and summer programs, a computer lounge, and a sick care room.

The project, which has been in development since late 2014, is estimated to cost $11.5 million.

Interfaith Family Services serves up to 200 families a year and will serve more with the new addition.

“It serves as a beacon of hope for families in poverty, who are looking for a hand up to get back on their feet,” said Ashley Blanchette, chair of Interfaith Family Services Board of Directors.