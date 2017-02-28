2017 People’s Choice Awards: Best Activities

Hundreds of Park Cities and Preston Hollow voters have spoken, and we’ve got the results here: People’s Choice Awards Best Activities!

ACTIVITIES

BEST FAMILY OUTING

DALLAS ARBORETUM & BOTANICAL GARDEN

8525 Garland Rd., Dallas, TX 75218

dallasarboretum.org

BEST BOOK STORE

BARNES & NOBLE

7700 W. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 300, Dallas, TX 75225

5959 Royal Ln., Ste. 616, Dallas, TX 75230

3060 Mockingbird Ln., Dallas, TX 75205

barnesandnoble.com

BEST MOVIE THEATRE (TIE)

AMC NORTHPARK 15

8687 N. Central Expy., Ste. 3000, Dallas, TX 75225

amctheatres.com

HIGHLAND PARK VILLAGE THEATRE

32 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205

hpvillagetheatre.com

