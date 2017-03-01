2017 People’s Choice Awards: Best Food and Drink

Hundreds of Park Cities and Preston Hollow voters have spoken, and we’ve got the results here: People’s Choice Awards Best Food and Drink!

FOOD AND DRINK

BEST FAMILY DINING

MI COCINA

77 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205

11661 Preston Haven Dr. #138, Dallas, TX 75230

micocinarestaurants.com

BEST BAKERY

SUSIECAKES

6100 Luther Ln., Dallas, TX 75225

susiecakes.com

BEST UPSCALE DINING

AL BIERNAT’S

4217 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219

albiernats.com

BEST BRUNCH

BREAD WINNERS CAFE

5560 W. Lovers Ln., Ste. 260, Dallas, TX 75209

8687 N. Central Expy., Dallas TX, 75225

breadwinnerscafe.com

BEST NEIGHBORHOOD BAR (TIE)

INWOOD TAVERN

7717 Inwood Rd., Dallas, TX 75209

inwoodtaverndallas.com

LOUNGE 31

2nd Floor, 87 Highland Park Village

lounge31dallas.com

THE MANSION BAR

2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219

rosewoodhotels.com

