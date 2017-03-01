2017 People’s Choice Awards: Best Food and Drink
Hundreds of Park Cities and Preston Hollow voters have spoken, and we’ve got the results here: People’s Choice Awards Best Food and Drink!
FOOD AND DRINK
BEST FAMILY DINING
MI COCINA
77 Highland Park Village, Dallas, TX 75205
11661 Preston Haven Dr. #138, Dallas, TX 75230
micocinarestaurants.com
BEST BAKERY
SUSIECAKES
6100 Luther Ln., Dallas, TX 75225
susiecakes.com
BEST UPSCALE DINING
AL BIERNAT’S
4217 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219
albiernats.com
BEST BRUNCH
BREAD WINNERS CAFE
5560 W. Lovers Ln., Ste. 260, Dallas, TX 75209
8687 N. Central Expy., Dallas TX, 75225
breadwinnerscafe.com
BEST NEIGHBORHOOD BAR (TIE)
INWOOD TAVERN
7717 Inwood Rd., Dallas, TX 75209
inwoodtaverndallas.com
LOUNGE 31
2nd Floor, 87 Highland Park Village
lounge31dallas.com
THE MANSION BAR
2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219
rosewoodhotels.com