2017 People’s Choice Awards: Best Health and Medical
Hundreds of Park Cities and Preston Hollow voters have spoken, and we’ve got the results here: People’s Choice Awards Best Health and Medical!
HEALTH & MEDICAL
BEST EMERGENCY ROOM (TIE)
HIGHLAND PARK EMERGENCY ROOM
5150 Lemmon Ave., Ste. 108, Dallas, TX 75209
highlandparker.com
PRESTON HOLLOW EMERGENCY ROOM
8007 Walnut Hill Ln., Dallas, TX 75231
highlandparker.com
MEDICAL CITY ER PARK CITIES
5974 W. Northwest Hwy., Dallas, TX 75225
medicalcityhospital.com
BEST URGENT CARE
QUESTCARE URGENT CARE
3414 Milton Ave., Dallas, TX 75205
questcareurgent.com
BEST HOSPITAL (TIE)
BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER AT DALLAS
3500 Gaston Ave., Dallas, TX 75246
baylorhealth.com
TEXAS HEALTH PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL DALLAS
8200 Walnut Hill Ln., Dallas, TX 75231
texashealth.org/dallas
BEST VETERINARIANS
PARK CITIES ANIMAL HOSPITAL
4365 Lovers Ln., Dallas, TX 75225
parkcitiesanimalhospital.com