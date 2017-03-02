2017 People’s Choice Awards: Best Services

Hundreds of Park Cities and Preston Hollow voters have spoken, and we’ve got the results here: People’s Choice Awards Best Services!
SERVICES
BEST BLOWOUT
DRYBAR HIGHLAND PARK
4222 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219
thedrybar.com
BEST CUT & COLOR
L.A.R.C. SALON
4441 McKinney Ave., Dallas, TX 75205
larcsalon.com
BEST DRY CLEANERS (TIE)
BIBBENTUCKERS
11741 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX 75230
6817 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas, TX 75205
bibbentuckers.com
AVON CLEANERS
6301 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas, TX 75205
4347 Lovers Ln., Dallas, TX 75225
avoncleaners.us
BEST BARBER
GROOMING ROOM
Culwell & Son
6319 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas, TX 75205
culwell.com/grooming-room/
BEST TUTORS (TIE)
MATHNASIUM OF HIGHLAND PARK
6709 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205
mathnasium.com/highlandpark
THE TUTORING PLACE
6121 Sherry Ln., Dallas, TX 75225
thetutoringplace.com
BEST PRESCHOOL
HIGHLAND PARK PRESBYTERIAN DAY SCHOOL
3821 University Blvd., Dallas, TX 75205
hppds.org
BEST SUMMER CAMP (TIE)
SKY RANCH
24657 County Rd. 448, Van, TX 75790
skyranch.org
MOODY FAMILY YMCA
6000 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX 75205
ymcadallas.org
BEST SENIOR LIVING (TIE)
EDGEMERE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
8502 Edgemere Rd., Dallas, TX 75225
edgemeredallas.com
TRADITION SENIOR LIVING
5850 E. Lovers Ln., Ste. 100, Dallas, TX 75206
15250 Prestonwood Blvd, Dallas, TX 75248
traditionseniorliving.com
BEST TAILOR
J’S TAILOR & CLEANERS
2904 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219
jstailorandcleaners.com
