2017 People’s Choice Awards: Fitness & Wellness
Hundreds of Park Cities and Preston Hollow voters have spoken, and we’ve got the results here: People’s Choice Awards Best Fitness & Wellness!
FITNESS & WELLNESS
BEST FITNESS CENTER
MOODY FAMILY YMCA
6000 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX 75205
ymcadallas.org
BEST BARRE STUDIO
THE BAR METHOD
5560 W. Lovers Ln., Ste. 243, Dallas, TX 75209
barmethod.com
BEST YOGA STUDIO
WE YOGIS LOVERS
5600 W. Lovers Ln., Ste. 150, Dallas, TX 75209
weyogis.com
BEST SPA (TIE)
COOPER SPA
12100 Preston Rd., Dallas, TX 75230
cooperaerobics.com
HIATUS SPA+RETREAT
5560 W. Lovers Ln., Ste. 250, Dallas, TX 75209
hiatusspa.com
BEST GOLF CLUB
DALLAS COUNTRY CLUB
4155 Mockingbird Ln., Dallas, TX 75205
thedallascc.org