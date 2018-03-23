2018 People’s Choice Awards

Park Cities and Preston Hollow residents love their neighborhoods and their neighbors, just ask them. We asked and heard back from hundreds who voted for their favorite places to shop, eat, and otherwise spend time in the community. The results are here: the best services, shopping, dining, and other local businesses that enhance life in the great neighborhoods we all enjoy. Peruse this list of People's Choice Winners and see if your favorites made it. Maybe you'll discover a place you've been missing.
Best Shopping
Antique Store: Snider Plaza Antique Shops 6929 Snider Plaza // sniderplazaantiques.net (Photo: Salam Ishmail)
Jewelry Store: Bachendorf’s 8400 Preston Road // bachendorfs.com (Courtesy photo)
Gardening Store: Calloway’s Nursery 7410 Greenville Ave. // calloways.com (Photo: Salam Ishmail)
Children’s Store: KidsBiz 8408 Preston Center Plaza // kidbizusa.com (Courtesy photo)
Shopping Center: NorthPark Center 8400 Preston Road // northparkcenter.com (Courtesy photo)
Home Store: Z Gallerie 4600 McKinney Ave. // zgallerie.com (Courtesy photo)
Best Fitness & Wellness
Spa: Hiatus Spa & Retreat 5560 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 250 // hiatusspa.com (Courtesy photo)
Yoga Studio: Dallas Yoga 4525 Lemmon Ave, Suite 305 // dallasyogacenter.com (Courtesy photo)
Place to Workout: YMCA 6000 Preston Road // ymcadallas.org (Photo: Salam Ishmail)
Best Health & Medical
Vet Hospital / Clinic: Park Cities Animal Hospital 4365 Lovers Lane // vcahospitals.com (Courtesy photo)
ER / Urgent Care: Medical City ER Preston Center 5974 W Northwest Highway // medicalcityer.com (Photo: Salam Ishmail)
Hospital: Baylor Scott & White 2001 Bryan St, #2600 // bswhealth.com (Courtesy photo)
Best Activities
Bookstore: Half Price Books 5803 East Northwest Highway, 13388 Preston Road // hpb.com (Courtesy photo)
Place for a Family Outing: Dallas Arboretum 8525 Garland Road // dallasarboretum.org (Courtesy photo)
Movie Theater: AMC NorthPark 8687 N Central Expressway // amctheatres.com (Courtesy photo)
Best Food & Drink
Family Dining: Mi Cocina 77 Highland Park Village, 11661 Preston Road Ste 138 // micocinarestaurants.com (Courtesy photo)
Neighborhood Bar: Inwood Tavern 7717 Inwood Road // inwoodtaverndallas.com (Courtesy photo)
Bakery: Empire Baking Company 5450 W Lovers Lane, Suite 132 // empirebaking.com (Courtesy photo)
Specialty Food Store: Eatzi’s Market & Bakery 6025 Royal Lane #208, 5600 W Lovers Lane #136 // eatzis.com (Courtesy photo)
Brunch: Bread Winners Café 5560 W Lovers Lane // breadwinnerscafe.com (Courtesy photo)
Upscale Dining: Al Biernat’s 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. // albiernats.com (Courtesy photo)
Best Services
Daycare / Preschool: Highland Park Presbyterian Day School 3821 University Blvd. // hppds.org (Courtesy photo)
Tutor: Sylvan Learning of Dallas & Highland Park 10455 N Central Expressway, Suite 111 // sylvanlearning.com (Courtesy photo)
Summer Camp: KD Studios 2600 N. Stemming Freeway, Suite 117 // kdstudio.com (Courtesy photo)
Tailor:J’s Tailor & Cleaners 6050 Sherry Lane, 7839 Park Lane, 2904 Oak Lawn Ave. // jstailorandcleaners.com (Photo: Tanner Garza)
Senior Living: Edgemere 8502 Edgemere Road // edgemeredallas.com (Courtesy photo)
Hair Salon: DryBar Highland Park 4222 Oak Lawn Ave. // thedrybar.com (Courtesy photo)
Barbershop: Grooming Room 6319 Hillcrest Ave. // culwell.com/grooming-room/ (Photo: Tanner Garza)
Dry Cleaning: Bibbentuckers 4033 Northwest Highway, 11741 Preston Road, 6817 Hillcrest Ave. // bibbentuckers.com (Photo: Salam Ishmail)
Best Public Officials
Best Reason to Live Here: Your Neighborhood
(Photo: Kelsey Kruzich)