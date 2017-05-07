A Token of Affection

Show your mom some extra love this Mother’s Day with a gift just as special as she is. Whether it’s through blood, marriage, choice or other means, it’s no secret that mothers serve a special role in our lives. Don’t know where to start? Here are some gift ideas she is sure to adore!

Don’t feel like shopping? Get crafty for Mother’s Day and make Mom her own flower-infused soaps.

What you’ll need:

• Unscented natural soap or unscented soap base

• Essential oils of your choice (lavender, rose, etc.)

• Dried or pressed flowers of your choice

• Baking, cooking, or soap molds

How to make it:

• Slice soap or soap base into small pieces

• Place pieces in a microwave safe bowl

• Microwave for 30 seconds, then in 10 second intervals until melted, slowly stir in between intervals

• To add fragrance, add a few drops of essential oil into melted soap, stir slowly

• Place dried flowers in mold then pour melted soap into mold OR mix flowers in the bowl then pour mixture into mold

• Allow soap to harden

• Pop out of mold and you’re done

Tips:

• Melted soap starts to harden quickly!

• When pouring soap into mold, flowers will move so use a toothpick to position them.

• Stir soap slowly to avoid the formation of bubbles.

• Put soaps in the refrigerator to speed

up hardening.