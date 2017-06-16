Acappella PJ Drive Kicks Off July 20

Dallas area residents can help seniors in need by participating in the fourth annual Acappella pajama drive. A kickoff party will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 20 at Acappella In Home Care office 7920 Beltline Road, Suite 380, Dallas.

Pajamas collected will be delivered during Christmastime to area low income nursing communities in North Texas. Nursing home residents on Medicaid are allotted less than $60 per month to cover needed personal items, such as toiletries, paper products, and clothing. Warm pajamas are considered a luxury, as basic supplies like toothpaste and soap are the priority.

“I want to make a difference in the lives of our seniors,” said Acappella owner Jo Alch, “I was a hospice nurse for many years and seeing firsthand the needs of lower income nursing home patients tugged on my heart strings. With such limited resources, some of the residents only have hospital gowns to wear. One of my favorite memories as a child was opening a present from my grandmother on Christmas Eve, a brand-new nightgown. It was something I looked forward to every year.”

During the first three years of the drive, hundreds of pajamas were distributed to area communities at Christmas. This year's goad is to collect over a thousand pairs of pajama sets and gowns.

Those who cannot attend on July 20 but would like to donate can drop off during working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Several sponsors will also be hosting pajama collection drives and parties this Fall.

For more information, call 214-866-0085 and speak with Krissa.