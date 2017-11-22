Aiden Deitch Earns Eagle Scout Rank

Troop 70 has awarded Aiden Deitch, of Highland Park, the Eagle Scout rank, Boy Scouting's highest.

He is the son of Richard and Janese Deitch and a senior at Highland Park High School.

He is a former senior patrol leader and Aubrey Pollard award recipient for the troop.

He also is a member of the National Honor Society, Car Club, Peace Club, and Investing Club at Highland Park High School.

For his Eagle project, Deitch lead an effort to create a new pollinator garden in the park located between Douglas and McFarlin Avenues.

His garden helped save the city of University Park money by conserving water as well as promoting the local pollinator populations, according to the troop.

Deitch plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering after graduation.