After a year of planning, organizing, and managing, Girl Scout Troop 5404 earned their Bronze award with a Fun Run Club.

May 5 marked the last day of this troop's hard work, which was topped off with juices provided by The Juice Bar and swag bags from Ivivva.

All participants started off the beautiful morning with a new Fun Run Club t-shirt then followed with stretching, running, games, and breakfast. The day was a huge success and all who participated jump started their day off feeling healthy.