Ashton Kutcher to Speak at New Friends New Life Luncheon

Actor Ashton Kutcher will be the keynote speaker at the New Friends New Life luncheon May 10 at the OMNI Dallas Hotel. The event will be chaired by Lisa Cooley and Tanya Foster.

Kutcher is using this platform to call for action against human trafficking. New Friends New Life is a nonprofit organization that restores and empowers formerly trafficked and sexually exploited women, teens, and children.

According to statistics provided by New Friends New Life, sex trafficking is a $99 million criminal enterprise.

“By joining us on May 10, you can help us expand outreach to connect with the highest risk children in our city before local traffickers do,” Foster said.

New Friends New Life offers recovery and prevention plans to help not only Dallas, but the rest of the world fight human trafficking. For more information, visit newfriendsnewlife.org.