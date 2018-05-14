Barefoot Contessa To Speak at DMA Arts & Letters Live Series

Ina Garten, the country’s most beloved culinary icon, author of ten New York Times bestselling cookbooks, and host of the popular Emmy and James Beard Award-winning Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics show on Food Network, is coming to Dallas in celebration of her newest cookbook, Cook Like a Pro.

The DMA’s Arts & Letters Live series and Mills Entertainment will present Ina Garten at SMU’s McFarlin Memorial Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Joined by a moderator, Ina will share stories that bring you behind the scenes of life in the Hamptons, filming her television show, writing bestselling cookbooks, and enjoying food with friends and family. An audience Q&A will directly follow the interview.

Tickets (starting at $50.50 plus applicable service charges) are currently on sale at dma.org/all or charge by phone at 214-922-1818.

From America’s favorite home cook: recipes, tips, and why-didn’t-I-think-of-that tricks for cooking your best. In her newest instant-classic cookbook, beloved author Ina Garten shares 85 never-before-published recipes that teach home cooks dependably delicious dishes along with the keys to achieving success and confidence in the kitchen.

As seen on her latest television series, Cook Like a Pro, each recipe focuses on techniques, tips, insights, make-ahead guidance, and kitchen efficiency that will turn you into a better and more intuitive cook. From Red Wine Braised Short Ribs to Blue Cheese Grits and a simplified Baked Alaska that will wow your friends, this collection represents Ina’s go-to recipes and techniques that every cook wants to know.

Williams Sonoma is proud to be the official bookseller of Cook Like A Pro for this exciting event. Ticket holders are able to purchase autographed copies of Ina’s new book in advance of the event by visiting: williams-sonoma.com/cooklikeapro. Books purchased in advance through Williams Sonoma will be available for pick up at the event.