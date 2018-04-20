Blame It on The Rain Forecast: Antique Car Show Postponed Until Next Weekend

Polly and Dan McKeithen, chairs of the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society's (PCHPS) Classic and Antique Car Show, announce it has been rescheduled for until April 28, in anticipation of bad weather.

Originally slated for Saturday, April 21, the car show brings together enthusiasts and cars of all classes at Burleson Park, 3000 University Boulevard, by Southern Methodist University.

It is open to the public at no charge.

Event registration for car owners: 8:30 a.m. Fee: $25 in advance. $35 at the door.

Show opens at 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Food and drink available.

Hard surface parking for show vehicles.

Show vehicles in multiple classes.

Trophies will be awarded in different categories TBD.

Club Participation Award.

Contact for more information: [email protected]

The Classic and Antique Car Show is part of PCHPS' Taste • Tour • Explore events, which included the Historic Home Tour, chaired by Jana Paul and the Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, chaired by Tish Key, last week. Lucinda Buford is president of PCHPS.

Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society’s annual Historic Home Tour, Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, and the Classic and Antique Car Show celebrate historic preservation and are designed to generate awareness of the role history and preservation play in enhancing the quality of life for everyone who lives and works in the Park Cities communities.

PCHPS mission is to preserve and promote the history, architecture, aesthetics and cultural traditions of the Park Cities. Proceeds of the fundraisers will be used to help preserve and maintain the Park Cities House at Dallas Heritage Village, support the new PCHPS archives at the University Park Library, fund the Society’s landmarking initiatives and award scholarships to Highland Park High School graduating seniors planning to study architecture or history. Membership in PCHPS is open to the public. For more information visit http://www.pchps.org

Presenting sponsor is Allie Beth Allman and Associates. D Home is presenting media sponsor. The Park Cities News/The Waters Family is community newspaper sponsor. Radio sponsor is KESN 103.3 FM ESPN. Patron party was hosted by Karen and Denis Boulle.