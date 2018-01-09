Blood Shortage Prompts Call for Donors

This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now and help address a winter blood donation shortage.

The organization reported that severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood donations already this year, with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel. This is in addition to seasonal illnesses, such as the flu, and hectic holiday schedules collectively contributing to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed in November and December.

“Even temporary disruptions to blood and platelet donations can diminish the availability for hospital patients,” said Jan Hale, communications manager of the Red Cross Central Plains Blood Services Region. “It’s the blood on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency, and that’s why we’re asking eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood today.”

Eligible donors can give at one of the below blood drives, or schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Dallas