Brew the Cure Returns to Henderson Tap House

JDRF, the leading global organization focused on Type 1 Diabetes research, will host the sixth annual Brew the Cure this June at the Henderson Tap House, 2323 N. Henderson Ave.

Presented by the JDRF Greater Dallas Young Leadership Committee, this fun-filled event will offer live music, a continuous pour of local brews, great food, and exciting live auction prizes.

More than 250 people are expected to attend the June 2 event.

Caitlin Simms and Katie Chorley will serve as co-chairs.

Since its inception in 2012, Brew the Cure has raised more than $80,000 for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Individual tickets are $30 and include two drinks and food.

