Brokaw Honored by Park Cities Quail

Dallas-based non-profit Park Cities Quail (PCQ) presented legendary news anchor Tom Brokaw the 2017 T. Boone Pickens Lifetime Sportsman Award during the organization’s 11th Annual Dinner & Auction.

Renowned as a trusted reporter and news anchor for NBC News, and now a special correspondent, Brokaw has also earned a reputation as an avid hunter and strong voice for wildlife conservation. In receiving the award, Brokaw will join a club of honorees that includes George Strait, Ted Turner, and namesake T. Boone Pickens.

“Mr. Brokaw’s tireless commitment to maintaining sustainable wildlife populations and protecting habitats has had a profound impact on modern wildlife conservation,” PCQ Chairman Raymond Morrow said.. “He serves as a model for individual responsibility at this important juncture for wildlife conservation efforts here in Texas and beyond.”

On January 29, Dateline NBC honored Brokaw’s 50 years on NBC with a two-hour special devoted to his career.

The T. Boone Pickens Lifetime Sportsman Award is presented annually to a sportsman distinguished by a life of adventure, who demonstrates love of the outdoors, respect for natural resources, and a spirit of generosity that makes it possible for future generations to enjoy the sporting life.

Park Cities Quail is a founding chapter of the Quail Coalition, a state-wide organization of 13 chapters and over 4,000 members dedicated to the scientific research and preservation of the declining quail population in Texas. Every year, Park Cities Quail hosts a dinner and live auction for members and guests to raise money toward research, education, and conservation of the dwindling wild quail population.

According to the Audubon Society, the national quail population has declined by more than 82 percent from an estimated 31 million birds in 1967 to less than 5.5 million today. In order to better study this phenomenon and implement strategies to reverse the trend, Park Cities Quail and the Quail Coalition have partnered with and helped fund Texas A&M AgriLife Research, the Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University, UNT Quail, the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, the Rolling plains Quail Research Ranch, the National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative, the Texas Bobwhite Brigade, the Quail-Tech Alliance at Texas Tech University, and the Texas Wildlife Association.

Earlier this year, Brokaw narrated the film Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman, a documentary that premiered at Sundance chronicling efforts to bridge political divides to collaborate and improve on wildlife conservation efforts.