Brooklyn Brewery To Bring Beer Mansion to Dallas

Beer Mansion, the unconventional and eccentric beer bash by Brooklyn Brewery, will pop-up in Deep Ellum for the first time ever this summer.

The interactive, high-spirited celebration of beer, food, and music will bring Dallas' favorite breweries, local artists, and bands together for two days, June 15 and 16.

Unlike traditional beer festivals, Beer Mansion is a multi-party celebration throwing four, one-of-a-kind. parties all under the same roof. Each with distinctly different vibes, guests can roam from room to room to enjoy live music, taste new beers along with their favorite local ones, and explore each unique corner of the event.

The four celebrations within the Mansion’s walls are as follows:

The Show will feature live performances each night by local artists such as Otis the Destroyer and more all curated by Nine Mile Records.

The Bazaar is where guests can expect the unexpected from local Dallas vendors ranging from Hypnotic Donuts to Good Records.

The Speakeasy is a transformative room that will be decked out in sultry dark woods, sleek sofas and refined beers for the mature palate along with craft beer cocktails from Balcones Distilling.

The Arcade is an adult gaming playground for both the casual and hardcore gamers, including cutting-edge consoles and cabinet style classics you haven't seen since the 80's, supplied by Free Play Arcade

Poured throughout the space, partygoers will have access to unlimited beer tastings from seven different breweries including Braindead Brewing, Lakewood Brewing Company, Brooklyn Brewery’s own array of beers amongst other favorites.

Bites for purchase will be provided by local Dallas favorites, Bowls & Tacos, Flying Saucer and more.

Tickets are available for purchase here.