Building Dedicated in Missionary’s Memory

Reconciliation Outreach, an inner-city ministry on Peak Street in Old East Dallas, dedicated a building in memory of the Rev. Hunter Fullinwider, an early Christian missionary in Texas.

The Brannon Building, 4301 Bryan Street, was donated by Jerry and Leah Fullinwider, who provided the $850,000 for purchasing it.

Jerry Fullinwider, the great, great grandson of the Rev. Fullinwider, is a fifth-generation Texan who graduated from Highland Park High School and Southern Methodist University.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, he had a long career in oil and gas production and became active in numerous civic and church endeavors.

The Brannon Building has been renovated and is being leased for office and restaurant use. Income from its rental will support operating expenses of Reconciliation Outreach, which provides faith-based programs for low-income children, teens, and adults.

Ministries include a residential rehabilitation program for homeless and needy men and women, transitional housing for the working poor, an after-school program for children, a summer camp, youth program, and job training.