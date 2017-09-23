Bush Center to Honor Bono

The Bush Center has announced the Forum on Leadership, hosted by President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, a new annual gathering that will bring together leading voices for in-depth discussions on pressing issues.

Ken Hersh, president and CEO of the Bush Center, said the event will recognize individuals for outstanding leadership in their fields and communities and investigate how to promote leadership while navigating such geopolitical challenges as governing in a complex world, education, economic growth, veterans’ transition, and technological disruptions.

“Leadership is the thread that runs through all of the work at the Bush Center,” Hersh said. “The goal of the Forum on Leadership is to explore the crucial need for leadership in our society, particularly as our nation faces critical foreign and domestic challenges.”

The forum is by invitation only and will be held Aug 18-20, 2018 at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd.

The first three-day gathering will be highlighted by the presentation of the inaugural George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership to Bono, the lead singer of U2 and co-founder of ONE and (RED), for his humanitarian contribution in the area of poverty and preventable disease.

“Bono’s passion for ending poverty and disease is the real deal. He uses his celebrity not for personal gain, but to improve and save lives,” President Bush said. “I am thankful for his big heart and for his leadership.”

Bono, through his lobbying for the creation of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and his ongoing work in the fight against extreme poverty and preventable disease, is the model by which others are measured, according to a news release.