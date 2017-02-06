Bush Library Presents Black History Month Art Exhibit, Gallery Talk

The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is celebrating Black History Month with a free exhibit featuring works of acclaimed local artists, including Nathan Jones and James Kemp.

Art Past and Present: From a Black Artist’s Perspective runs Feb. 9 to 23 and also includes the works of four art students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts: Taylor Marsh, Andrew Perez, Julie Torres, and Aleah Washington.

The exhibited is presented by NBC 5 and the Multicultural Arts Alliance along with the presidential library.

The pieces included in this exhibit employ a range of media and address a variety of different subjects, perspectives, and concepts as they relate to the artists’ personal narratives and experiences. Drawing upon themes from nature, history, the environment, and personal reflections, the works demonstrate how artists from different generations and worldviews express themselves through their art.

Kemp will give a gallery talk from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 in the classroom at the George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 2943 SMU Blvd.

Black History Month, or National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role they have played in U.S. history. Every American president since President Gerald Ford, in 1976, has issued an annual proclamation to celebrate February as Black History Month.

Located on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, the Bush Center was dedicated on April 25, 2013. The complex, which features a 15-acre park complete with native Texas wildflowers, plants, and an amphitheater, is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, the 13th presidential library operated by the National Archives and Records Administration; the George W. Bush Institute, the non-partisan, public-policy arm of the Bush Center; Café 43, a full-service restaurant; and a museum store.