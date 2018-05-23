Business Council for the Arts To Hosts Arts & Healthcare Breakfast

Business Council for the Arts (BCA) will host the Arts & Healthcare Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. June 6 at the Belo Mansion.

The breakfast will include a panel discussion regarding the impact of the arts on advancing healthcare and wellness.

Moderated by Pamela J. Stoyanoff, executive vice president and COO for Methodist Health System, the discussion will address new research and current initiatives on the impacts of music, visual art, and design.

Featured panelists represent the fields of music, visual art, and literature, as well as the roles of administrator, researcher, and physician.