CARE Breakfast Raises More Than $170,000

Featured guests Mackenzie Phillips and Brad Lamm spoke to nearly 400 guests about their personal stories of addiction and recovery at the 33rd Annual CARE Breakfast.

The annual breakfast was held Nov. 15 and presented by Bank of Texas. It was hosted at the Dallas Country Club.

Brad Lamm is the founder of Breathe Life Healing Center in California and is a well-known speaker and author who has produced programs on addiction for Oprah and Dr. Oz. Mackenzie Phillps, while best known as an actress with roles in American Gra ti and One Day at a Time, is currently an addiction counselor

at Breath Life.

During the CARE Breakfast, Brad interviewed Mackenzie, asking her questions about her own struggles with addiction and how she has lived in recovery. Emphasizing the need for community involvement during any recovery process, Brad encouraged attendees to always “look for the yes” - a yes that will be the first step in the treatment of addiction and substance use disorders.

Altogether, the event raised over $170,000 for CARE programming and services.

The Annual CARE Breakfast supports CARE’s mission to respond to the increasing concerns and challenges associated with alcohol and drug abuse in our community. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we can provide the resources the Dallas community needs to face addiction and navigate the process of recovery.