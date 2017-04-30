Cattle Baron’s Ball is Shooting for the Stars

In conjunction with the American Cancer Society, the Cattle Baron’s Ball will once again raise funds to help find a cure for cancer with a night of Texas-sized fun.

The ball will start rolling at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Gilley’s Dallas, located at 1135 South Lamar St. A VIP Baron Party will be held at 6 p.m. for ticketed invitations only.

Following the silent and live auctions, country music duo Brooks & Dunn will perform on the main stage. The fun doesn’t end there — guests can stay for the after party and breakfast until 2 a.m.

Since its debut in 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $71 million for cancer research.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in boots and fine western wear.

Visit cattlebaronsball.com to view information on tickets and table packages.