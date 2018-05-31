CC Young Announces June Community Events

CC Young has announced their community events for the month of June.

Events range from meeting an author to a live music festival, and begin on June 6.

The Events:

Mozart & More presented by Texas Winds Musical Outreach

June 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Former Dallas Symphony Musicians Eric Barr and Stephen Girko will be joined by colleagues to bring a classical concert to CC Young. Six professional musicians will form a string quartet, oboist and clarinet players.

3rd Annual Pops In The Park Music Festival

June 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The 3rd Annual Pops In The Park Music Festival will feature big band swing music by Matt Tolentino and The Singapore Slingers.

Drumba Fitness – Get Your Stix On!

Every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., starts June 12

Drumba combines the use of weighted drum sticks with lower body dance moves to create a cardio. Drumba classes will be instructed by Jill Beam.

“7 Minutes A Day” Tai Chi & Balance Presentation

June 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Jesse Mitchell will demonstrate how Tai Chi can help seniors with balance and health.

Meet The Artist Reception: Elizabeth Wiley – Hold Your Horses

June 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Equestrian artist Elizabeth Wiley's will discuss her gallery "Hold Your Horses."

Meet The Author: The Rainwater Secret by Monica Shaw

June 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Meet "The Rainwater Secret" author Monica Shaw as she discusses her book.