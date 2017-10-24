Celebrating Philanthropy

The Greater Dallas Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) will celebrate National Philanthropy Day with the “It’s Our Tomorrow” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, Landmark Ballroom.

The 32nd annual luncheon will feature Jason Lee, interim president and CEO of AFP International. AFP International’s more than 33,000 individual and organization members raise more than $115 billion in charitable contributions every year for causes around the world.

“With Americans giving nearly $400 billion to charity every year, and charities making up 10 percent of the workforce, the charitable sector is playing a bigger role than ever in our future,” Lee said.

Luncheon tickets are $85 ($95 after Nov. 1). For tickets and sponsorships, visit afpdallas.org or contact Madeleine Crouch at 972-233-9107, ext. 204, [email protected]

The Greater Dallas Chapter will recognize these 2017 award recipients at the luncheon:

Outstanding Philanthropists — Dr. Henry Estess and Sandra Estess, nominated by Texas Health Resources Foundation.

Outstanding Corporation — Neiman Marcus, nominated by Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT).

Outstanding Foundation — The Hersh Foundation, nominated by Southwestern Medical Foundation and Resource Center of Dallas Inc.

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser — Lynn McBee, nominated by the Dallas Opera and Dallas Women’s Foundation.

Outstanding Fundraising Executive — Pagett Gosslee, of the University of Texas at Dallas, nominated by John Roppolo.

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy — Micah Pinson, 13, nominated by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Special Recognition Award — Terry L. Simmons, posthumously.