Cliff Harris JDRF Golf Classic to Celebrate Super Bowl XII Champs

JDRF, a global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, will host the annual Cliff Harris JDRF Reunion Golf Classic June 19.

This year’s tournament will take place on the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl XII, when the Cowboys defeated the Denver Broncos. In honor of this, JDRF for has arranged Craig Morton, the Broncos quarterback from Super Bowl XII, to attend the tournament. Morton was also the backup quarterback for Cowboys great Roger Staubach during this era.

Individual tickets are $750. A foursome can be purchased for $3,000. To register, visit jdrf-dallas.ejoinme.org/golf2017.

JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. It collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners to bring life-changing therapies from the lab to the community. As the largest charitable supporter of T1D research, JDRF has invested nearly $2B in research over the past 45 years, and is sponsoring scientific research in 17 countries worldwide.