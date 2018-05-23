Connecting Point of Park Cities Raised $150,000 for adults with disabilities

Connecting Point of Park Cities (CPPC) hosted its annual Ability to Give fundraising luncheon May 2 at the Brook Hollow Golf Club. Thanks to their generous supporters and event sponsors, CPPC brought in over $150,000 in donations for their all-inclusive day program for adults with disabilities, and more donations are still being received.

Jason Garrett, head coach for the Dallas Cowboys, along with his wife Brill were the featured guests, and were interviewed during the luncheon by Brad Sham, who is known as “the voice of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Shelly Slater, a long-time television anchor at WFAA led the event as emcee.

Brill and Jason Garrett spoke to over 300 guests about what it takes to create teamwork both on the field and at home.

Brill shared about how moved she was after visiting the Connecting Point Program for the first time, greeted with a lively game of hokey-pokey. The support of a team, both in the community and during the big game was credited with keeping the Garrett family focused on what matters most.

During the luncheon, the Ryan Albers Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Cheryl Vandiver, the Director of Health & Special Needs Ministry at Highland Park United Methodist Church. As Director of Special Needs Ministry Cheryl developed Night OWLS (Night Out With Loving Sitters) for children with special needs and their siblings, implemented special needs Sunday School classes, and founded Jesters, a theater program written and presented by teens and adults who have special needs.

The Ability to Give Luncheon also included a silent auction featuring signed sports memorabilia, vacation packages, jewelry, and other luxury items.

Connecting Point of Park Cities (CPPC), an impactful day program for adults with disabilities, offers valuable experiences including educational, social, recreational and vocational, as well as community volunteerism.