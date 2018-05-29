Cox School Gift

Retired finance professor Andrew Chen and his wife, Elaine Chen, gave $2 million to the SMU Edwin L. Cox School of Business to establish The Andrew H. Chen Endowed Chair in Financial Investments Fund.

Andrew Chen, who retired as professor emeritus of finance at SMU in 2012, said he and his wife wanted to ensure that the Cox School will continue to attract outstanding finance faculty. The gift will include $1.5 million for the endowment of the faculty chair and $500,000 for operational support, which will enable immediate use of the position while the endowment vests.