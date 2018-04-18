Cristo Rey Dallas to Host Clay Shoot

by ·

Tags:

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Wed 18

Three African American Bishops of the United Methodist Church

March 1 - April 27
Wed 18

The Thomas J. Harrison Bible Collection

March 2 - May 4
Wed 18

“Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida”

March 4 - June 3
Wed 18

Inspired by Vision

March 19 @ 11:00 am - April 19 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 18

Bogdan Perzynski: The Future’s Ecology

March 31 @ 6:00 pm - May 5 @ 9:00 pm