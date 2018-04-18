Cristo Rey Dallas to Host Clay Shoot

Take your best shot at the first annual Cristo Clays sporting clay shoot.

The inaugural event will be held Saturday, April 21, at Elm Fork Shooting Sports, 10751 Luna Road in Dallas.

The day will begin at 8 a.m. with registration and warmup, followed by clays flying at 9:30 a.m. The event concludes with a barbecue lunch. Prizes will be awarded to top shooters and competition winners.

Proceeds from Cristo Clays will provide tuition gap funding for the 365 students at Cristo Rey Dallas. Cristo Rey students earn 62 percent of the cost of their education and parents contribute, on average, $800 per year based on their economic ability. Funds raised from Cristo Clays will help fill the remaining gap of $3,200 per student.

The cost for a team of four is $1,200 and sponsorships begin at $3,200, Individuals shooters are $320 each, or enjoy a shooting lesson and lunch for $200.

Jim Duda, Kip Kernodle, and Frank Parigi will c0-chair the event.

To “pull” for Cristo Rey Dallas, contact Lisa Brunts, [email protected] or visit cristoreydallas.org.