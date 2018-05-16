Curated by Kristin Mullen To Host Whimsical Art Show

‘Tis the season to be whimsical, warm, vibrant, positive and serene.

That is exactly what you’ll find within local artist Diane Rome Smith’s 30-piece collection that will be displayed within Dallas-based interior designer Kristin Mullen’s home décor shop, Curated by Kristin Mullen in Snider Plaza. The “Musings,” art show featuring Smith’s original watercolor and oil paintings will be showcased from May 22 through May 29.

The “Musings” art show will kick-off with an evening preview party 5 to 8 p.m. May 22, at Curated by Kristin Mullen. The preview is open to the public, and guests will be encouraged to come to the shop, enjoy nibbles, a glass of wine, and celebrate Diane Rome Smith’s beautiful artwork.

Diane Rome Smith is a McKinney-based artist and Texas native. Known for her contemporary paintings, Diane’s original works encompass a unique blend of colors that coexist using mixed media applied with a variety of trowels, brushes and other instruments.

While Diane received a BFA in Studio Art from Southern Methodist University, she credits her life experiences and more than 20 years of working with faux finishes to her ability to manipulate color, texture and various media in a whimsical manner. Overall, her large-scale abstract paintings are inherently uplifting, known to evoke feelings of warmth, positivity, serenity, and hope in viewers. Prices range from $75 for unframed watercolor up to $4,800 for 4x6 canvas.

“Diane’s paintings embody her true character,” said Mullen. “Her ability to convey a light-hearted spirit through her art allows others to join her in an imaginative and tranquil space. Diane’s 30-piece collection is not only delightful to view but also to feel. I am honored to be showcasing this collection in the shop this month.”