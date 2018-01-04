Dallas Chamber Symphony To Feature Free Community Concert



Music, song, film, and art will all merge Jan. 20 at a free evening community concert hosted by the Dallas Chamber Symphony.

A world premiere of "Crossroads, Exploring the Sound Between." will highlight the event at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St.



Crossroads, whose thrust is to explore the “interface between music composition, performance, community participation and consumption” through a composer residency, will also incorporate three musical films from the orchestra’s annual Sight of Sound International Film Fest, a varied musical program including solos by Ebonee Thomas and Danny Goldman on Saint-Saens’ Tarantella for flute and clarinet, and an art installation of homeless signs by artist and professor Willie Baronet, nationally-renowned for his We Are All Homeless project and Signs of Humanity documentary.

“Our mission at Dallas Chamber Symphony is to engage and enrich people’s lives by sharing in the discovery, creation, and exploration of great music through innovative and imaginative concerts,” Conductor Richard McKay said. “The Crossroads concert will let us engage communities that do not ordinarily participate in or have access to the fine arts, including those most underserved.”

Crossroads was composed by in-residence Douglas Buchanan.

Buchanan, one of three recipients to receive funding by the TACA Bowden and Embrey Family Foundation Artist Residency Fund, is finishing an extensive eighteen-month residency in collaboration with Dallas Chamber Symphony through which he has been commissioned to write three new works, including his upcoming debut, Crossroads.

Tickets for the free concert, which begins at 8 p.m., can be reserved by calling 214-449-1294, or online at www.dcsymphony.org. Walk-up tickets available in the lobby.

The event was made possible by The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) Bowdon and Embrey Family Foundations Artist Residency Fund, City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs, and National Endowment for the Arts.