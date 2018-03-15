Dallas County Reports Four Additional Flu-Related Deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting four additional flu-related deaths in Dallas County totaling 78 flu-related deaths for the 2017-2018 season.

The patients range in age from 66 to 94 and were residents of Dallas. All patients had high-risk health conditions and died after complications from the seasonal flu. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

“Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children, and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director. “Flu season has not ended therefore individuals in these groups should continue to take precaution.”

It is not too late to receive the flu vaccine, DCHHS representatives stated in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.

“Staying home when you are sick and practicing good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands helps stop the spread of germs and prevents respiratory illnesses like the flu,” said Ganesh Shivamaiyer, DCHHS interim director. “If you have a high-risk condition, remember to keep a safe distance from individuals who have flu-like symptoms.”