Dallas Historical Society Announced Awards For Excellence in Community Service

The trustees of the Dallas Historical Society have announced the 2018 Awards for Excellence in Community Service. The recipients will be honored at the 37th Awards for Excellence luncheon on Nov. 1 at the Fairmont Dallas.

Former award recipients Marnie and Kern Wildenthal will serve as 2018 honorary co-chairs. Laurie and Phil Evans are the 2018 event co-chairs, with Louise Caldwell as coordinator/advisor.

“The Dallas Historical Society is proud to announce our 2018 Awards for Excellence recipients," chairman of the Dallas Historical Society Board of Directors Bill Helmbrecht said. "This year’s honorees have each made significant contributions to the history of our city, and we are honored to recognize them for their commitment and generosity to the Dallas community.

"We are also immensely grateful to Pegasus Bank for serving as the presenting sponsor for our annual luncheon and for their ongoing support of the Dallas Historical Society and the Dallas community.”

2018 Awards for Excellence recipients:

Arts Leadership – Zenetta S. Drew

Business – Katherine Wagner

Creative Arts – Liz Mikel

Education/Administration – Yasmin BhatiaEducation Advocate – The Links, Incorporated (The Dallas Chapter)

Health/Science – Jonathan C. Cohen, Ph.D. and Helen H. Hobbs, M.D.

History – Dian Malouf

Humanities – Louise and Donald Cowan Center

Philanthropy – Betty Regard

Sports Leadership – Nancy Lieberman

Volunteer Community Leadership – Regen Horchow Fearon

– Regen Horchow Fearon Jubilee History Maker – Tom Dunning