Dallas Historical Society to Host Baseball Panel

The Dallas Historical Society and Arcadia Publishing will host a panel discussion on the history of baseball in Texas June 24 at the Hall of State in Fair Park.

Writers scheduled to appear include Scott Cain, author of Cleburne Baseball: A Railroader History; Mark Presswood, author of Baseball in Ft. Worth; and Clay Coppedge, author of Texas Baseball.

C. Paul Rogers, III a law professor and former dean of SMU’s School of Law will moderate the discussion. Rogers also chairs the DFW Chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).

Doors open at 1:00 p.m. with appearances by the Grand Prairie AirHogs, and "Spike," mascot for the Cleburne Railroaders. The panel discussion will follow at 1:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. For group reservations contact [email protected] or call (214)-421-4500.