Dallas Junior Forum Luncheon To Feature Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Dallas lifestyle expert, author, and philanthropist Kimberly Schlegel Whitman will provide the at the Dallas Junior Forum 40th Anniversary spring luncheon at the Belo Manson April 26. WFAA’S Jane McGarry will serve at mistress of ceremonies.

“Kim Whitman represents a new generation of volunteers involved in service to others,” luncheon chair Mary Cartwright said. “Her giving spirit matches Dallas Junior Forum’s mission to benefit children, families and the elderly in need in the greater Dallas area.”

Whitman, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, donates her time to many charitable organizations. She currently serves on the advisory board of New Friends New Life as well as the board of the North Texas Food Bank, where she is a member of the committee for the newly announced “Stop Hunger Build Hope” $55 million capital campaign and former chair of Food 4 Kids. She has also served on the board of the American Red Cross.

Ms. Whitman has appeared on radio and TV, and in 2011, she became the Editor-At-Large of Southern Living Magazine. She has also published seven books.

The Dallas Junior Forum (DJF), a non-profit volunteer organization for women in North Texas. It was founded in 1977 to create greater interest in civic, educational and philanthropic endeavors in the North Texas community through volunteer work focused on children, families and the elderly.

For more information, visit http://www.dallasjuniorforum.org