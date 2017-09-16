Dallas Museum of Art Announces Art Ball 2018 Chair

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) recently announced that local philanthropist Rebecca Enloe Fletcher will serve as chair of Art Ball 2018 and unveiled Horizon: Now. New. Next as the theme of the annual fundraiser, which will be held April 21 at DMA.

Proceeds from the event will support the DMA’s commitment to providing free access to its world-renowned collection, as well as various exhibitions and educational programs throughout the year.

Fletcher is a strong supporter and leader in the Dallas Arts community. She received the TITAS Award for Leadership of the Arts in 2010, as well as the TACA Silver Cup in 2016, which her mother, Bess Enloe, also received in 1993.

She chaired the Dallas Theater Center Board of Trustees, TITAS Board of Directors, Board of Directors of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Dallas Holocaust Museum, the Center for Education and Tolerance, and the Advisory Board of the Meadows School of the Arts.

“As a long-time supporter of the Dallas arts community, I am honored to chair the 2018 Art Ball supporting the DMA, and I believe the theme of looking toward the horizon embodies the excitement surrounding the future of the Dallas Museum of Art and the opportunities that await,” Fletcher said. “This year’s theme will bring the horizon to life through various artistic forms to create an event that will be remembered by guests for a lifetime, from live performances to beautiful artwork incorporated in new and exciting ways.”

The theme will focus on the DMA’s past and present while looking forward to its future. With assistance from Todd Fiscus of Todd Events, the event will feature modern, contemporary décor with a sculptural feel.

Over the past 20 years, the DMA’s Art Ball has raised more than $28 million to support the museum’s mission of engaging and educating the community through art. Last year’s event raised $1.3 million in net revenue.

For more information about Art Ball, visit www.DMA.org or contact the Art Ball Office at [email protected] or 214-922-1353.