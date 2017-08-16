Dallas North Tollway: Weekend Closures

Whether it's your work commute or a leisure trip away from the city, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is one of the most traveled roadways in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) announced that several portions of the DNT will be closed from Friday to Monday. These closures are part of the ongoing DNT Improvement Projects.

According to the NTTA website, "All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed, if necessary. Delays are expected, and motorists are urged to use caution in the construction area."

Listed below are the scheduled weekend road closures.



Legacy Drive

9 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday:

• Two northbound lanes of the DNT from Spring Creek Parkway exit to Headquarters Drive entrance ramp

• Two southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

11 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday to Monday (Continuous closure)

• All northbound lanes of the DNT from Spring Creek Parkway exit to Headquarters Drive entrance ramp

• All southbound lanes of the DNT from Gaylord Parkway to Spring Creek Parkway entrance ramp

• The southwest- and northeast-bound SRT direct-connector ramps to southbound DNT

• The northbound DNT direct-connector ramps to southwest- and northeast-bound SRT

• The northbound entrance ramps from Windhaven Parkway and Spring Creek Parkway

• The northbound exit ramps at Legacy Drive and Headquarters Drive

• The southbound entrance ramps from Gaylord Parkway, SH 121, and Legacy Drive

• The southbound exit ramps to Legacy Drive and Spring Creek Parkway

Addison area

Friday to Monday 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. (Continuous closure)

• Various northbound lanes from Keller Springs Road to President George Bush Turnpike

NOTE: A minimum of one lane will be open to traffic at all times.

8 p.m. - 5 a.m. Saturday to Monday (Continuous closure)

Various northbound entrance and exit ramps between Keller Springs Road and the President George Bush Turnpike

NOTE: Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Changeable message signs will be placed prior to lane closures in the construction area. Law enforcement officers also will be on duty to assist motorists.

For more information about upcoming lane closures and traffic-related news along NTTA roadways, go to the “Scheduled Lane Closures” link at www.ntta.org.