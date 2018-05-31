Dallas Opera Partners With Carolina Herrera brand for FIRST SIGHT Fashion Show

The Dallas Opera is hosting their FIRST SIGHT Fashion Show and Luncheon on Oct. 11.

Event chair Joyce Goss revealed the fashion house partnership for this year’s event during an exclusive tour of NorthPark Center boutiques.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce that The Dallas Opera will be partnering with the extraordinary CH Carolina Herrera brand to enable FIRST SIGHT—which in a few short years has become a firmly-established fashion institution in Dallas—to ascend to the next level,” said Goss.“As a Dallas Opera patron, I’m looking forward to experiencing one masterpiece after another this fall, and we aim to make this year’s FIRST SIGHT a proud prelude to an unforgettable 2018-19 Season!”

The fashion event will be held in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at 11 a.m.