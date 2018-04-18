Dallas Summer Musicals Honors Hockaday Graduate

One Dallas native followed her dreams all the way to the Great White Way.

Dallas native and Tony Award winner Victoria Clark was announced Wednesday as the 2018 recipient of the Leah & Jerome M. Fullinwider Award, honoring her for her impact in the Dallas theater community and beyond.

Clark graduated from The Hockaday School and Yale University, where she participated in the drama programs.

She will be recognized during DSM’s High School Musical Theatre Awards May 7 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets for the awards can be purchased here

The Leah & Jerome M. Fullinwider Award is named after Leah and Jerry Fullinwider, the founding donors of DSM’s High School Musical Theater Awards. The award was created in 2016 to honor the Fullinwiders for their initial gift of $100,000.

Clark won the Tony Award for “Best Leading Actress in a Musical” for her role in The Light in the Piazza, in addition to the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. She received Tony Award nominations for her roles in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Sister Act, and Gigi.

Clark’s twelve Broadway credits include the original productions of Sunday in the Park with George, How To Succeed..., Guys and Dolls, Urinetown and Cabaret, and the original casts of A Grand Night for Singing and Titanic.