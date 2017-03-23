Dallas’ Top Flavors Come Together For Dallas Wine Opener to Fight Cystic Fibrosis

The Chicago Title Dallas Wine Opener moves to The Empire Room for the twelfth year of the wine-tasting fundraiser. It will be held from 7-11 p.m April 28.

The event brings more than 500 of Dallas’ leading socialites together for an evening designed to delight the senses and raise money for those living with cystic fibrosis. Along with foods and wine pairings, guests will be treated to the Total Wine & More Wine Pull, a large silent and live auction highlighting wine, cuisine, travel, life experiences, contemporary art, and gift items, plus live music with the Southern Couch Band and Lynne Cadena.

So far, featured restaurants include Blue Mesa Grill, Fifth Street Van, Guthrie’s Catering, LUCK Urban Craft Kitchen, Mozzarella Company, Scardello Artisan Cheese, The Baked Shop, The Barley House, and Yelibelly Chocolates.

Drinks include more than 400 bottles of wine, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, and Deep Eddy Vodka, Topo Chico Mineral Water, Total Wine & More VIP Wine Tasting, Nectar Girl, and Starbucks.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic illness that attacks the respiratory and digestive systems of thousands of children and young adults. The Foundation is committed to developing a means to cure and control CF, all the while improving the quality of life for those with the disease.

This year’s title sponsor is Chicago Title. Premiere supporters of the event include A-1 Locksmith, Baylor Scott and White Health, Chubb, Kelly and Casey Conway, First Trust Portfolios, Allison and Seth Hare, Miller & Hare Wealth Management Merrill Lynch, Paige and Marc Sachs, and Total Wine & More.

Other supporters include Abbvie, Matthew Bomberger, Jan and Jim Hinckley, Sandi and Tom Horton, Keenan and Mike Manzo, Sharon and Scott Moran, ProShares, Allegion, AmeriFlex, Bader Development, L.O.G., Sissy and Michael Benedetto, and Texas Oncology Plano East.

Tickets are $100 per individual ($65 of which is tax-deductible) or $150 for VIPs ($110 of which is tax-deductible) and can be purchased online at https://dallaswineopener17.eventscff.org/ in advance, or at the door. Regular tickets include admission to the event, a souvenir wine glass, live entertainment and food and beverage tastings.

For more information or to inquire about tickets or sponsorship opportunities, contact Charles Colmark, Development Director, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at (469) 729-5687 or [email protected]