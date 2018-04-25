Dallas Women’s Foundation Announces Blockbuster Speaker

Dallas Women’s Foundation has announced a blockbuster speaker for its October 30th luncheon: Ava DuVernay, writer, producer, director, and distributor of independent films.

The first African American female director to helm a $100 million budget feature film, DuVernay is breaking down barriers through films, such as her award-winning Selma and 13th, that address race, social justice, gender, and age. Her recently released film, A Wrinkle in Time, grossed more than $116 million in its first month of release.

DuVernay will be joined onstage by Michele Norris – noted American radio journalist, former National Public

Radio host, and director of TheRaceCard project – who will moderate a dialog.

The Foundation’s 33rd Annual Luncheon on Oct. 30 takes place at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, with a VIP reception at 10:30 a.m. and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community leaders Lael Brodsky and Tricia Miller are co-chairs of the luncheon. Honorary co-chairs are Ambassador Ron Kirk and Matrice Ellis-Kirk. Ambassador Kirk was the first African American mayor of the City of Dallas, and both serve on many boards and charitable organizations.

Roslyn Dawson Thompson, Dallas Women’s Foundation president and chief executive officer, said, “We are honored and thrilled to feature Ava DuVernay, one of the world’s most lauded and influential women in film, whose work has fearlessly explored racial inequity in the United States, broken new ground in family drama and brought to life a best-loved children’s classic.

"Just as we are inspired by her work as a writer, director, and producer, so shall we be motivated by her personal story and journey as a pioneer in changing culture in Hollywood. Her conversation with Michele Norris, one of the most trusted voices in American journalism, is sure to be an unforgettable experience.”

The Annual Luncheon is the Foundation’s principal fundraiser in support of its work to advance women’s economic security, leadership, childcare access and healthcare in North Texas and to drive positive social and economic change for women and girls through research, advocacy, and grant-making. Founded in 1985, Dallas Women’s Foundation is the largest regional women’s fund in the world and has granted more than $37.6 million since its inception.

Those interested in luncheon sponsorships or tables, which start at $3,500, should call 214.515.5311 or visit www.dallaswomensfdn.org/luncheon.