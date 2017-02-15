Daughters of Slain UP Fire Captain File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The daughters of slain University Park fire captain Robert Poynter have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his wife and her lover.

Robert Poynter was found dead near a Hunt County road on Sept. 9. Investigators allege that his estranged wife, Chacey Poynter, lured him there so that her boyfriend Michal Garza could kill him.

Attorneys J. Gregory Marks and W. Cullen McMahon filed the petition in a Collin County court on behalf of Nicole and Natalie Poynter.

“No one who has admittedly participated in the murder of her husband should prosper from such calculated and horrific deeds,” Marks said. “Mr. Poynter’s daughters have suffered a tragic loss that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. To allow their former step-mother, who conspired to kill their father, to reap the rewards from his death, would allow another grave tragedy to be wrought upon their lives.”

The petition seeks to prevent Chacey Poynter from receiving martial assets she would normally be entitled to from the estate. It alleges that she intends to sell some of those assets in order to pay for her criminal defense. A judge has issued a temporary restraining order on the assets in question.

The lawsuit also contends that Nicole and Natalie Poynter are entitled to monetary damages based on the fact that they have suffered damages in the past, and will likely continue to do so.

Attorneys hope their case will be heard some time later this spring.

“The trial cannot start soon enough, but in the meantime, Nicole and Natalie will attempt to pick up the pieces of their lives and move forward,” McMahon said.