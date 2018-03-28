DMA Announces Exhibition Schedule Driven by Female Artists

The Dallas Museum of Art has announced a 12-month exhibition schedule led by innovative female artists from past to present.

Providing new perspective on vital female contributions to art history across mediums, genres, and periods, the new 12-month roster is anchored by major solo exhibitions of work by contemporary painter Laura Owens; Ida O’Keeffe, sister of Georgia O’Keeffe; and a founder of the Impressionist movement, Berthe Morisot. The season will additionally showcase a range of significant works by female artists in the Museum’s collection.

“The DMA’s next year of exhibitions reflect the Museum’s commitment to supporting a range of creative voices and sparking dialogue and exchange through stimulating works of art,” said the DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director, Agustín Arteaga. “We acknowledge that there have been many under-recognized, talented women artists who have been left aside from art history and visual culture and that there is an urgent need for museums to further distinguish these contributions.

"We want to engage our constituents by presenting relevant issues and opening larger conversations. We want to provide a voice to those women artists who have for so long been kept in the shadows, and perhaps worse, in the storage areas of many museums. We are excited to place a spotlight on the brilliant visions and works of so many women as part of our exhibition roster.”



The new schedule kicked off this week with Laura Owens, a highlight of the contemporary art program and the most comprehensive exhibition of the artist’s 20-year career.

The Georgia O'Keefe exhibit will follow Owens.

The groundbreaking exhibition reveals how Ida’s small triumphs as an artist became a source of competitive tension with her acclaimed sibling Georgia, who eventually withheld support of her younger sister’s professional ambitions, leaving a damaging impact on Ida’s life and professional aspirations.

Rounding out the year of solo exhibitions is the first U.S. museum exhibition since 1987 for Berthe Morisot, a founding member of the Impressionist movement, which is so often associated with male pioneers. The DMA presentation of Berthe Morisot, Woman Impressionist is co-curated and co-organized by the DMA, and is part of a four-city international tour that concludes at the Musée d'Orsay, Paris.

