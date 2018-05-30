DMA To Host Exhibition of German Artist Günther Förg

The Dallas Museum of Art announced its presentation of the most comprehensive survey to date for renowned German artist Günther Förg (1952-2013), opening Oct. 21. and on view through Jan. 27, 2019.

The first American museum exhibition dedicated to the artist in nearly three decades, Günther Förg: A Fragile Beauty, brings together over 40 years of the artist’s multimedia practice – including work on paper, photography, sculpture, and rarely-exhibited late-career paintings – to provide new insight on the practice and enduring influence of this extraordinary and complex artist.



Organized in collaboration with the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam and their curator of photography Hripsimé Visser, in close dialogue with the artist’s estate, Günther Förg: A Fragile Beauty builds on both institutions’ histories with the artist, with each having staged seminal exhibitions of his work in 1992 and 1995 respectively.

The exhibition includes major loans from private collections and notable German institutions such as the Städel Museum, Frankfurt and the Staatliche Graphische Sammlung, Munich.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Stedelijk Museum to bring renewed attention to the practice of an artist who has undoubtedly influenced the creative processes of many artists working today,” said the Eugene McDermott Director of the DMA, Dr. Agustín Arteaga.

“As a place of discovery and learning, the DMA is proud to share Förg’s vivid work with a new generation of local and national audiences for the first time in nearly 30 years, and to re-ignite dialogue about this fascinating artist.”

The exhibition begins with a recreation of a seminal wall mural from 1986, as well as a number of the artist’s monochromatic paintings, including an important gray painting from 1973 featuring undecipherable text and a monumental gray grid painting from 2009 that the artist layered over one of his vibrant Spot Paintings.