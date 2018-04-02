DMA Unveils Artful Pairings

Raise a glass and kick off the weekend early with the DMA’s new program, Artful Pairings.

The new program is an exclusive night of tastings with local distilleries, breweries, and wineries followed by a tour of the DMA collection connected to the history of the alcohol being featured on the select Thursday evenings.

Be part of the first Artful Pairings on April 5 with a tasting led by local artisan vodka maker Lee Fuqua of Duckworth Vodka. Learn more about the distilling process, the history of his distillery, and the qualities of his award-winning vodka. You will learn how to mix two different cocktails using vodkas in Duckworth's line accompanied with small bites from the cafe. You will then go into the galleries for a specially curated tour of cocktail culture during the 20th century when vodka was the new and exotic alcohol in America.

Artful Pairings is held four times a year on select Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets, available to those 21 and up, are $65 (DMA Member price $55) and is limited to 25 participants.

Thursday, April 5

Featuring Duckworth Vodka

Tickets available online now at DMA.org/tickets

Lee Fuqua, a native of Dallas, began Duckworth Distillery in 2015 with his Sipping Vodka. The first small batch of Duckworth Vodka medaled in a national competition, prior to release. The spark was ignited and a thirst for unmatched spirits was born. Today, Fuqua continues to pursue fresh ideas, the highest possible quality ingredients, and the purest, most refined process for distilling spirits—all with an unbridled enthusiasm that prompted their decision to put his likeness on the label.

Thursday, June 7

Featuring Noble Rey Brewing Company

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 6, at 9 a.m.

Established in 2012, Noble Rey Brewing Co. is the brainchild of founder and sometimes brewer Chris Rigoulot. Noble Rey is a unique and forward-thinking brewpub that opened October 1, 2015, with six core beers. Today, the year-round and seasonal beer selection includes thirteen beers with new small-batch beers being created every few weeks to be sold exclusively in the brewery taproom.

Thursday, August 2

Featuring a Wine and Art Pairing

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 8, at 9:00 a.m.

Visit DMA.org to find out which winery we will be partnering with in the coming weeks.

Thursday, October 5

Featuring Crooked Fox Bourbon

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 3, at 9:00 a.m.

Crooked Fox started in 2010 as a result of a master’s degree thesis project and a group of really dedicated people who shared the vision of the creators, Merillee, Alex, and Andrew Kick. They are still family owned and operated, and try to always keep the family feel. They wanted first and foremost high quality, exceptional style with their bottles and labels, offered at a reasonable and fair price. Inside every bottle of Crooked Fox lies a well-balanced, unbelievably smooth blend of bourbon whiskeys distilled and aged in two of America’s proudest whiskey-making regions: Kentucky and Tennessee.