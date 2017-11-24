Don’t Miss Out On These Seasonal Events

For many, Christmastime brings small pleasures such as peppermint-flavored coffee creamer and the earthy smell of pine from freshly cut trees now decorated with blinking lights and ornaments.

But, it’s also a time to celebrate unique Dallas events that arrive this time of year. From a White House holiday exhibit to carriage rides to tree lightings to shows, there’s plenty to put on your calendars.

The Trains at NorthPark

When: Through Jan. 7

Where: NorthPark Center

Description: The exhibit, featuring more than 750 railcars on a 1,600-foot track full of elaborate scenes and notable American landmarks, benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has been a Dallas tradition since 1987.

thetrainsatnorthpark.com

Holidays at the Bush Center

When: Through Jan. 7

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, SMU Boulevard

Description: Enjoy the excitement of a White House holiday. The event includes the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s permanent exhibit about the life and career of George W. Bush, and an all-new, special exhibit showcasing flowers, Mrs. Bush’s holiday dress, and the 18-foot Blue Room Christmas tree.

bushcenter.org/holidays

Gingerbread Stroll

When: Through Dec. 1

Where: Highland Park Village

Description: Stroll among shops to admire and silently bid on ornately decorated gingerbread houses, crafted by 12 Dallas pastry chefs. Proceeds will benefit Clayton Dabney Foundation for Kids with Cancer.

gingerbreadstroll.com

Activities at NorthPark

When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24

Where: NorthPark Center

Description: The mall offers visits and portraits with Santa, story times with Santa, and two puppet theaters, Santa’s Toy Shop and Scrooge. Community groups will perform in the mall throughout the season. The SPCA of Texas’ will operate a “Home for the Holidays” Pet Adoption Center through Dec. 23. There’s a Reindeer Park and Festival on Nov. 24.

northparkcenter.com

Macy’s Grand Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16

Where: Galleria Dallas

Description: The lighting of the country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree is followed by live performances from world-class skaters and Missile Toes, Galleria’s ice-skating, and a back-flipping Santa Claus.

galleriadallas.com/events/list/

‘White Christmas’ Musical

When: Dec. 5 through Dec. 10

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave.

Description: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas musical features dancing, singing, and some of the most popular Christmas songs.

dallassummermusicals.org

Holiday Night Local and Community Christmas Celebration

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Highland Park Village

Description: Celebrate the holiday season with carriage rides, face painting, live music, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Shop favorite stores and local vendors at the seasonal neighborhood market while enjoying the Village lights.

hpvillage.com/local

‘Rockefeller Christmas‘

When: 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St.

Description: The 10th annual Radio City-style spectacular includes jazz and tap dancing, singing, and ballet. The show also presents Act II of The Nutcracker with live gingerbread children and on-stage snowfall.

parkcitiesdance.com

Highland Park Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: The “Big Pecan Tree” at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road

Description: Celebrate with live reindeer, face painting, and a photobus before the town turns on 5,000 Christmas lights at 7 p.m. The Highland Park High School Lads and Lassies will sing Christmas carols and Santa Claus will arrive on a fire truck. The lights will be on each night through New Year’s Day.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

When: Nov. 17 through Dec. 23

Where: Dallas Children’s Theater – Rosewood Center for Family Arts

Description: This production includes a live combo band and the Peanuts Gang out on the ice. The show will also feature Kathy Burks’ “Frosty and Friends.”

dct.org