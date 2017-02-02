DSM Presents an Evening with Bernadette Peters

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM)’s 2017 gala, An Evening with Bernadette Peters, is set to celebrate the magic of musical theater.

The party at the Music Hall at Fair Park Nov. 4 will feature an open bar cocktail reception, a silent auction of Broadway memorabilia and a few suprises, and a special performance by Bernadette Peters, a Tony Award winner and renowned Broadway star, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Proceeds from the event support DSM, a nonprofit whose education and community outreach programs bring musical theater to kids through a variety of programs, including the DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards, Seats for Vets, Seats for Kids, Kid’s Club, Hear Us Now!, and DSM Community Performance.

Arts philanthropists Andy Smith and Paul von Wupperfeld will chair the event.

“DSM is thrilled to have Andy and Paul as chairs of An Evening with Bernadette Peters,” said Ted R. Munselle, Chair of the Board of Dallas Summer Musicals. “We are lucky to have outstanding and dedicated leaders in our community like the two of them who understand the value of the performing arts and the importance of our programs, all of which impact the lives of thousands in our community, each and every year.”

Check here for individual dinner and show tickets, as well as underwriting opportunities. For more information, call 214.426.6333.